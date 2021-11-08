Last day to register to vote in next month’s special city council election

Candidates for City Council At-Large Group 3 special election: Nick Howland, James C. "Coach" Jacobs, Tracye Polson and Howdy Russell

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Monday is the deadline to register to vote in the Dec. 7 special election to fill the late Tommy Hazouri’s seat on Jacksonville City Council.

Vote-by-mail ballots have already gone out and early voting begins Nov. 27, the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Since this is an at-large race, all eligible Jacksonville voters can cast a ballot.

Four candidates -- two Democrats and two Republicans -- are on the ballot:

Nick Howland - executive director of “The Fire Watch,” which works to prevent veteran suicides

James Jacobs - an athletic coach and aftercare program director

Tracye Polson - a licensed clinical social worker and small business owner

Howdy Russell - operates a restaurant business

It’s a nonpartisan race, so party affiliation doesn’t matter. Any new Duval County resident or someone who has not voted in the last few years can go to registertovoteflorida.gov to get signed up -- even check to see if you are still registered.

Read the candidates’ responses to the News4Jax Voter’s Guide candidate survey to learn about their families, background, top issues and responses to questions about specific issues facing the city.

If no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote when the polls close Dec. 7, the two candidates with the most votes will advance to a second election in February.

The winner will fill the City Council Group 3 seat through June 2023 -- the remainder of Hazouri’s term.