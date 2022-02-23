Republican Nick Howland clinches City Council special election

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Republican Nick Howland on Tuesday night clinched the necessary number of votes to take the City Council At-Large Group 3 seat.

With 196 of 199 precincts reporting, Howland maintained a strong lead over his opponent Democrat Tracye Polson. Howland’s lead was greater than the remaining number of votes left to tabulate according to data from the Duval County Supervisor of Elections’ website.

The seat was left vacant when Tommy Hazouri, who was a former council president and mayor, died in September.

The election went to a runoff in December, when none of the four candidates were able to get more than 50% of the vote. The top two vote-getters — Republican Nick Howland and Democrat Tracye Polson — advanced. There was early indication the race for the At-Large Group 3 seat would be a close one.

When the vast majority of the votes were counted in the first 30 minutes after the polls closed, Howland appeared to have the clear advantage in the race.

As the votes are counted and reported by precincts, the graphic below will be updated.

The big factor has been expected to be independent voters. And a poll conducted by the University of North Florida that was released last week showed those independent voters are going for Howland by a 2 to 1 margin.

On voting by mail ballots: At least 247 of had signatures that can’t be verified. Those voters have been sent notices to fix them and have until Thursday to do so.

News4JAX was with both candidates on Monday as they were wrapping up their campaigns.

Polson was going door to door in a neighborhood near Edward Waters University.

“This isn’t an R thing or a D thing. This is about the people of the city and what we all need to move forward,” Polson said.

Howland was at the Republican headquarters Monday morning, working on getting the vote out. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was helping him with robocalls.

“It’s been a thrill. It’s been six months, and there’s just one day left. We’re looking forward to tomorrow and seeing a great result,” Howland said.

