City Council member Randy DeFoor won’t seek re-election for District 14

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Those who are running for Jacksonville City Council District 14 in 2023 won’t be trying to unseat an incumbent.

City Council member Randy DeFoor announced Wednesday that she won’t be seeking re-election for the district, which includes Riverside, Avondale, Lake Shore and parts of the Westside to the Clay County line.

DeFoor said she was born and raised in the neighborhoods that make up the district.

“These neighborhoods have been my home for all of my life, and generations of both sides of my family before me, so this was a venture of the heart, not politics, a call not an ambition,” DeFoor wrote in a news release announcing her decision. “District 14 is special and the people who live there are special.”

DeFoor said she will finish out her term before returning to the business realm full-time.

“The candidates who have declared were made aware of my intentions before they filed. My hope is that by giving this much time for candidates to run, the district will benefit,” DeFoor wrote.

Those candidates who have filed so far are Democrats Kevin Luhrs and Jimmy Peluso, Republican Matt McCullough and NPA Benjamin Sandlin.

DeFoor, a Republican, said she will consider endorsing one of the candidates “whom I feel has the ability, and equally critical the integrity to serve all of us in District 14, where my family and I still reside.”