Mayor Lenny Curry proposes ‘resign to run’ law for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – As Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry prepares to leave office, he is hoping to change the way future local leaders are elected.

The change is outlined in a column Curry wrote called “Resign to Run.”

Curry says this would be something voters can choose to include in city law through a referendum.

Curry wants those who are serving in an elected office to resign in order to qualify as a candidate for another position.

For example, if a City Council member wants to run for mayor, they would need to step down before launching that new campaign.

Curry says this would level the playing field for those who want to serve and encourage more people to run for office.

In his editorial, written for Florida Politics, he adds:

“We are a nation founded by citizen leaders. Private citizens at the local level quite literally became the foot soldiers who gave rise to the greatest democracy our world has ever known.”

Curry filed legislation Wednesday requesting City Council to approve a voter referendum that would appear on the March 2023 ballot. City Council would have to sign off on this.

Curry says he’s willing to work with anyone who has suggestions on how the proposal could be revised.