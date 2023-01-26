City Council approves land use plan change for Pumpkin Hill development, defers zoning change

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After hours of debate and public comment Tuesday night, the City Council approved a change in the city’s land use plan but deferred the actual zoning change for a planned Pumpkin Hill development.

Developers want to build 97 homes on a 48-acre tract of land on Cedar Point Road surrounded by the Pumpkin Hill Preserve.

Dozens of area residents spoke out against the plan during Tuesday’s City Council meeting, saying it would create dangerous traffic conditions along the two-lane road. Others pointed out that the homes would be vulnerable to wildfires in the preserve.

The St. Johns Riverkeeper is opposed to the development and sent a letter to the council, arguing the construction of 97 homes will make the area more prone to flooding from Terrapin Creek. The Riverkeeper also said the project threatens the area’s water quality.

READ: St. Johns Riverkeeper letter to City Council opposing Pumpkin Hill development

The Jacksonville Waterways Commission also recommended against the development.

Following the debate and public comment, the council approved a change in the city’s land use plan on a vote of 10-8 with one abstaining. But the actual zoning change was deferred, pending a comprehensive traffic study and street layout changes in the development that could lead to fewer homes being built.

“We actually took the time to revisit it and to postpone it so that those citizens can get back with the applicant and hopefully come to a resolution in their neighborhood,” Council President Terrance Freeman said. “There were just a lot of questions and concerns that were brought up by the citizens and one of our council members, a district council person, just asked for a little more time.”