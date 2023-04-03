Florida Senate set to vote on 6-week abortion limit

Proposed changes to abortion access in Florida are expected to draw emotional debate in the state legislature on Monday.

The State Senate is set to vote on a bill preventing abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Current Florida law bans abortions after 15 weeks.

The Senate is expected to pass the bill (SB 300), which would then go to the House for final approval.

Under the bill, the only exception to the six-week abortion ban would be if the pregnancy is due to rape or incest, then the bill allows abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy, but patients must show proof that this happened.

Abortion rights and restrictions are a long-fought issue.

“Abortion has touched every single one of us, and we should grieve for what we have done as a country,” Senate sponsor Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, said. “We should make certain that our laws reflect the strongest protections for innocent life.”

But the new six-week ban has received backlash from critics who say “the limit violates a privacy clause in the Florida Constitution that has helped protect abortion rights in the state for more than three decades.”

Opponents said the bill would effectively end legal abortions in Florida, as many women don’t know they are pregnant at six weeks or wouldn’t be able to get appointments and meet other requirements during that time frame. Opponents said it would deny access to health care for women.

“This is a ban,” Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boca Raton, said. “Let’s call it what it is.”

Under the Senate bill and a similar House proposal (HB 7), moving to a six-week limit would be contingent on the Florida Supreme Court effectively upholding the 15-week law, which has been challenged in court by seven abortion clinics and a physician.

It is unclear when the court will rule on the challenge, though it probably will be after the legislative session.