Florida lawmakers propose raising age for operating a golf cart

Some Florida teenagers may not be able to drive golf carts around their neighborhoods anymore if lawmakers pass a bill under discussion that would raise the age to operate a golf cart and add some additional requirements.

Right now, the current age to drive a golf cart is 14 years old. The proposed bill would bump that up at least one year with a few other rules.

In the proposal, a person would have to be 15 years old and have a learner’s permit, or 16 years old with a driver’s license. If a teenager has a learner’s permit, they must have someone at least 21 years old in the passenger seat.

Lawmakers and even first responders are hoping the proposed bill will reduce the number of teens getting hurt in golf cart accidents.

A St. Johns County teenager almost died in November 2021 after he stepped off the golf cart he was riding on while it was still moving. He hit his head on the ground and fractured his skull and there was blood behind his skull that led to pressure on his brain that almost killed him. The teenager ended up recovering.

Almost a year ago, an 11-year-old was seriously hurt as a passenger on a golf cart in Putnam County. The 17-year-old driver lost control and it flipped over. An 11-year-old was partially pinned under it. Three minors were also hurt, including the driver and a 12-year-old.

There is no timetable for when there would be a final vote on this proposed bill.

Driving a golf cart around a neighborhood does not require insurance and they’re top speed is about 20 mph.