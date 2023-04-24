New bill intends to decrease frivolous lawsuits, make changes to Florida’s negligence system

FLORIDA – Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new law in March that impacts the ability to file civil lawsuits in the state of Florida.

Bill 837 eliminates some attorney fees and provides better protection for property owners in the state, but it also makes it more difficult for residents to file civil lawsuits.

One of the law’s stipulations includes that Floridians now only have two years to file a lawsuit instead of the standard four.

It also comes with changes that benefit insurance companies over customers.

Attorney Marwan Porter said the law is hurting Floridians and benefiting businesses and insurance companies.

“What this bill has done, was to substantially reduce, you know, coverage for people who pay premiums to insurance companies,” Porter said. “If you know, your home is destroyed, or, or damaged by a hurricane, or what have you, insurance companies now, will have less incentive to pay you the insurance coverage that you pay for.”

DeSantis said the bill is intended to decrease frivolous lawsuits and make changes to Florida’s negligence system.

The law eliminates one-way attorney fees, expands protection for property owners against someone who is injured on their property and requires a judge or jury to consider who is at fault.

It also provides standards to assist juries in evaluating medical damages in wrongful death or personal injury actions.

Insurance companies feel differently about the bill.

Insurance Agent Nichole Jackson said this bill helps eliminate fraudulent claims.

“People will go get an attorney. And then once they get the attorney, the attorney goes and eat up the PIP benefits that are in the actual policy. So that causes insurance rates to go up that causes the state of Florida to increase rates. So basically, it will keep a cap on what can be claimed, and it’ll keep our rates lower,” Jackson said.

Jackson also said they’ve seen an increase in more claims being filed and an increase in premiums.