Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Tuesday with CFO Jimmy Patronis and House Speaker Paul Renner at the JaxPort Cruise Terminal.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Tuesday at the JaxPort Cruise Terminal in Jacksonville.

He will be joined by state CFO Jimmy Patronis and House Speaker Paul Renner.

The news conference is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. and will be streamed live on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+.

Press play above to watch live.