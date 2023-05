Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Tuesday morning with state leaders at a school in Miami.

He will be joined for the 9 a.m. news conference at True North Classical Academy by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, House Speaker Paul Renner and Education Commissioner Manny Diaz.

News4JAX will stream the news conference live on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+.

Press play above to watch live.