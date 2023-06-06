DeSantis signs ‘Digital Bill of Rights’ focused on personal data control

At a news conference Tuesday in Wildwood, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed what he dubbed a “Digital Bill of Rights.”

According to DeSantis, the “Technology Transparency” bill (SB 262) gives Floridians the right to control their personal data, the right to know that their personal data will not be used against them when purchasing a home, applying for a job or accessing health care; the right to opt out of having their personal data sold; the right to protect children from personal data collection.

DeSantis received 39 bills from the Florida Legislature on Monday and has until June 20 to act on them.