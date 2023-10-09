Challenges, what’s next after Mayor Donna Deegan’s 1st 100 days in office

Mayor Donna Deegan took office July 1, so she’s been in office 100 days. News4JAX anchor Bruce Hamilton and government law attorney Chris Hand take a look at the biggest challenges and what lies ahead.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Donna Deegan took office on July 1, so she’s been in office for 100 days. News4JAX looks at Deegan’s biggest challenges and what lies ahead.

A University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Poll a few weeks ago indicated Deegan enjoys a 47% approval rating with a 14% disapproval rating. Another 36% said they’re not sure yet and 4% refused to answer.

Deegan’s first real challenges surfaced when the City Council gave her some pushback when she tried to establish a position for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion with Parvez Ahmed at the helm. They refused to fund it.

She also got pushback on her appointments for the Director of Neighborhoods and General Counsel.

Government law attorney and former Jacksonville Chief of Staff Chris Hand offered his assessment Monday on The Morning Show.

“Like any new administration, it’s typically a mixed one. There have been successes and challenges. One of the real challenges that any new mayor faces in their first 100 days in the city of Jacksonville is the fact that they have to present a budget so quickly,” Hand said. “Mayor Deegan took office on July 1, barely two weeks later she had to submit a $1.7 billion proposed budget to the Jacksonville City Council. That consumes much of the first 100 days.”

Hand believes another ongoing challenge is going to be buy-in for the city to provide funding for renovations of the Jaguars’ stadium.

“Unquestionably that is going to be a defining issue for her. Not just the first year of the Deegan administration, but the entire Deegan administration. The Jaguars request for $1 billion to renovate what is now EverBank Stadium, we’re going to be talking about that for many months to come,” Hand said. “And it’s an issue that not only affects the future of the Jacksonville Jaguars but also the city budget.”

Tackling the city’s chronic crime problem will also be atop the mayor’s agenda.

And moving forward, Hand thinks the next 100 days will be crucial for Deegan. A time for her to further define, refine and carry out her administration’s vision.