5 Democrats to face off days before voting for governor begins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Four men and a woman who want to be Florida's next governor will be on the stage of Jacksonville University's Terry Concert Hall Thursday night. The leading Democratic candidates will face off one day after the two leading Republicans were on the same stage, making their case to win the job.

These final televised meetings of the top candidates for governor come the week before early voting begins in the Florida Primary.

Andrew Gillum, Jeff Greene, Gwen Graham, Chris King and Philip Levine will answer questions from News4Jax political reporter Kent Justice during a forum of Democratic candidates for governor at 8 p.m. Thursday. The one-hour program will air live on WJXT and other television stations across the state and be streamed live on News4Jax.com.

Both Wednesday's GOP debate and Thursday's Democratic forum are co-sponsored by the JU Public Policy Institute. Its director, Rick Mullaney, shared his insight into how the candidates will work to sway voters.

"All of them will be fighting to get the public's attention ... to hopefully distinguish themselves so that they can make it to the general election."

The candidate with the most votes -- which likely will be under 50 percent in a seven-candidate primary -- will advance.

Mullaney said each of the candidates is embracing policies that are in sharp contrast to the Republicans on issues like banning the assault weapon, expanding health care and raising the minimum wage.

Mullaney says while the candidates have similar views on policy, their backgrounds are very different.

"That works, I believe, to Gwen Graham's advantage," Mullaney said. "She's the only woman, she's got great branding because her father and she was successful in a (North Florida) congressional race in a district that leans Republican."

Chris King and Jeff Greene have never held public office, but both are progressive, successful businessmen. Mullaney said what they say Thursday night could connect with voters.

Andrew Gillum is the current mayor of Tallahassee and, until last year, Philip Levine was mayor of Miami Beach. Mullaney said that while they both have held public office, Levine also has experience in the private sector, which could be an advantage.

