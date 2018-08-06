Adam Putnam to campaign in Jacksonville

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam Putnam listens to a question at a pre-legislative news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As the Florida primary elections draw near, Commissioner of Agriculture, Adam Putnam, will be in San Marco Monday night to campaign for the governor's race.

Jacksonville Young Republicans will host an event in the Republican candidate's honor at the Grape and Grain Exchange from 5:30-8 p.m.

With only three weeks left before polls open, both Putnam and his opponent, U.S. Representative and Republican candidate, Ron DeSantis, are raking in the donations.

According to Florida Politics, both Putnam and DeSantis brought in more than $1 million last week. Putnam collected nearly $1 million in campaign funds, with an additional $587,100 in soft money from the political committee, Florida Grown.

On the other hand, DeSantis pulled in nearly $727,000, plus $1.3 million through his committee, Friends of Ron DeSantis.

Ever since DeSantis received an in-person endorsement from President Donald Trump at a rally in Tampa in July, donors have contributed millions for the congressman.

Meanwhile, the head of Jacksonville's police union publicly showed support for Putnam in the Florida governor's race via Twitter. Fraternal Order of Police head, Steve Zona, responded to a tweet DeSantis made on Septebmer 11, 2015:

"We will never forget the 2,977 men, women, and children who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. @RepDeSantis

"I disagree with you Congressman You clearly forgot the first responders who continue to die yearly from illnesses contracted while responding to 9/11 You refused to co-sponsor H.R. 1786 “James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Reauthorization Act.” Vote for @adamputnam" @szonajaxfop

