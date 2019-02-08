Al Lawson endorses Lenny Curry for Jacksonville mayor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Republican Mayor Lenny Curry faces two other Republicans and an independent in the March election.

News4Jax confirmed on Thursday night that he received an important endorsement from a leading Democrat.

U.S. Rep. Al Lawson issued the following statement, backing Curry in the race for Jacksonville mayor:

Lenny Curry has been a strong leader for Jacksonville. He has focused on the issues that matter most to our community: fighting crime, creating jobs and creating opportunities for children in all neighborhoods. Lenny Curry has worked across the aisle to build partnerships that deliver results for all of Jacksonville’s families. He has earned my respect and support."

Curry also issued a response:

Congressman Lawson has been a strong advocate for Jacksonville in Congress and I have appreciated our opportunities to collaborate in a bipartisan manner to keep Jacksonville moving forward."

A formal announcement is set for Friday morning.

