Alachua County finalizes candidates for 2018 election

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Qualifying for the 2018 elections in the state of Florida and Alachua County has finished as of noon Friday.
Offices up for election this fall include: County Commission seats, School Board seats, County Judge Group 2 and Soil and Water Conservation District seats.
Here are the candidates that will appear on the ballot in Alachua County.
County Commission - District 2
- Gregory Caudill (LPF)
- Scott Costello (NPA)
- Randy Wells (Dem)
- Marihelen Haddock Wheeler (Dem)
This race features write-in candidate Ward Scott.
County Commission - District 4
- Ken Cornell (Dem)
This race features write-in candidate Franklin Morey.
School Board - District 1
- Tina Certain
- April Griffin
School Board - District 3
- Judith DeJesus McNeil
- Gunnar Fortune Paulson
- April Barefoot Tisher
School Board - District 5
- Rob Hyatt
- Paul Wolfe
County Judge - Group 2
- Craig DeThomasis
- Meshon Rawls
- Jon Uman
- Darla K Whistler
Soil and Water Conservation District - Group 1
- John Chamberlain
Soil and Water Conservation District - Group 2
- Danielle Sullen
Soil and Water Conservation District - Group 3
- Kaithleen Hernandez
- Chris Rose II
Soil and Water Conservation District - Group 5
- Archie L. Matthews
