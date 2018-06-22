Alachua County finalizes candidates for 2018 election

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Qualifying for the 2018 elections in the state of Florida and Alachua County has finished as of noon Friday.

Offices up for election this fall include: County Commission seats, School Board seats, County Judge Group 2 and Soil and Water Conservation District seats.

Here are the candidates that will appear on the ballot in Alachua County.

County Commission - District 2

Gregory Caudill (LPF)

Scott Costello (NPA)

Randy Wells (Dem)

Marihelen Haddock Wheeler (Dem)

This race features write-in candidate Ward Scott.

County Commission - District 4

Ken Cornell (Dem)

This race features write-in candidate Franklin Morey.

School Board - District 1

Tina Certain

April Griffin

School Board - District 3

Judith DeJesus McNeil

Gunnar Fortune Paulson

April Barefoot Tisher

School Board - District 5

Rob Hyatt

Paul Wolfe

County Judge - Group 2

Craig DeThomasis

Meshon Rawls

Jon Uman

Darla K Whistler

Soil and Water Conservation District - Group 1

John Chamberlain

Soil and Water Conservation District - Group 2

Danielle Sullen

Soil and Water Conservation District - Group 3

Kaithleen Hernandez

Chris Rose II

Soil and Water Conservation District - Group 5

Archie L. Matthews

