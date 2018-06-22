Politics

Alachua County finalizes candidates for 2018 election

By Dakota Williams - Digital content intern

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Qualifying for the 2018 elections in the state of Florida and Alachua County has finished as of noon Friday.

Offices up for election this fall include: County Commission seats, School Board seats, County Judge Group 2 and Soil and Water Conservation District seats. 

Here are the candidates that will appear on the ballot in Alachua County.

County Commission - District 2

  • Gregory Caudill (LPF)
  • Scott Costello (NPA)
  • Randy Wells (Dem)
  • Marihelen Haddock Wheeler (Dem)

This race features write-in candidate Ward Scott.

County Commission - District 4

  • Ken Cornell (Dem)

This race features write-in candidate Franklin Morey.

School Board - District 1

  • Tina Certain
  • April Griffin

School Board - District 3

  • Judith DeJesus McNeil
  • Gunnar Fortune Paulson
  • April Barefoot Tisher

School Board - District 5

  • Rob Hyatt
  • Paul Wolfe

County Judge - Group 2

  • Craig DeThomasis
  • Meshon Rawls
  • Jon Uman
  • Darla K Whistler

Soil and Water Conservation District - Group 1

  • John Chamberlain

Soil and Water Conservation District - Group 2

  • Danielle Sullen

Soil and Water Conservation District - Group 3

  • Kaithleen Hernandez
  • Chris Rose II

Soil and Water Conservation District - Group 5

  • Archie L. Matthews

