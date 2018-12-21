Anna Lopez Brosche considering run for Jacksonville mayor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville City Councilwoman Anna Lopez Brosche released a statement Thursday afternoon saying she's taking a hard look at challenging Mayor Lenny Curry.

Brosche said the recent murder of a gas station attendant has prompted calls to her office, urging her to run. Curry and Brosche have been at odds during the past year on a number of issues, and it's been suspected she will challenge him.

On Thursday, Brosche said Curry has prioritized an agenda aimed at helping his friends. She said the crime wave has forced her to take another look at challenging the administration.

Curry told News4Jax that crime and prevention is his top priority, along with downtown development. A statement from Tim Baker, Curry's campaign manager, reads:

Anna Brosche is a failed politician who is all talk and no action as her record indicates she has offered zero substantive solutions to fighting crime in Jacksonville and has voted to support the mayor’s anti-crime initiatives at every step of the way. For her to play politics with this issue is both hypocritical and shameful. The citizens of Jacksonville deserve leaders who are going to continue to prioritize the fight against violent crime in our city and stand with law enforcement, not someone who plays politics with issues of life or death.

Candidates have until Jan. 11 to qualify in the race.

