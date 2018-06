MACCLENNY, Fla. - Qualifying for the 2018 elections in the state of Florida and Baker County has finished as of noon Friday.

The lone local race that will be featured in the fall's election in Baker County will be the School Board's 4th District seat.

Here are the candidates that will appear on the ballot in Baker County.

School Board - District 4

Jody Anderson

Charlie "Artie" Burnett

