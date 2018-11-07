Ballot counting, recounting: What are the rules? When will it be over?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida election officials are facing not one, but two recounts on statewide races where the difference between the winner and loser of Tuesday's election is less than one-half of 1 percent. How does that happen and how long does it take?

While some ballots are still being counted -- including provisional ballots and those mailed by overseas voters given an extra 10 days to arrive -- it appears the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson and Republican Gov. Rick Scott, and the contest between the commissioner of agriculture candidates Matt Caldwell and Nikki Fried both will fall under the recount threshold.

State statutes are very specific about what triggers an election recount, and where there are exceptions and when and how it has to be done. Florida law, recounts in a state or federal races must be ordered by Florida's secretary of state and the rules are clear about when they must be ordered. The only exception is if the candidate in second place but within the one-half percent margin requests in writing that there be no recount.

The initial recount, done by machines at each county voting's office, must be ordered by Saturday and the results reporting to the state. If the difference at that point is within one-quarter of 1 percent, a hand recount must be conducted and results.

Timeline from Election Day to certifying results of general election

Thursday, Nov. 8 -- Deadline for persons voting a provisional ballot to provide evidence of eligibility to Supervisors of Elections. County canvassing boards will review these ballots over the next several days to determine if the voter is eligible, in cases where the markings on the ballot are unclear, the intention of the voter.

Saturday, Nov. 10 - Unofficial returns due to Florida Division of Elections by noon. The secretary of state will determine if any race meets the statutory threshold requiring a machine recount (a difference of one-half of 1 percent or less of the votes).

Thursday, Nov. 15 - If a machine recount is ordered, the second, unofficial returns are due from the county canvassing boards no later than 3 p.m. on Nov. 15. The secretary of state and Division of Elections will subsequently determine If the returns show a difference of one-quarter of 1 percent or less, a manual, by-hand recount would be required.

Friday, Nov. 16 - Noon deadline for mail ballots from overseas uniformed service members and civilians.

Sunday, Nov. 18 - Official results from county canvassing boards due to state no later than noon Nov. 18.

Tuesday, Nov. 20 - State's Elections Canvassing Commission, consisting of Gov. Rick Scott and two members of the Florida Cabinet, meets at 9 a.m. Nov. 20 to certify the results.

