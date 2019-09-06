Bill would call for citywide vote to elect Duval County school superintendent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - State Rep Jason Fischer is amending his bill that would change the Duval County school superintendent from an appointed to an elected position.

Fisher’s new bill would place a referendum on the November 2020 ballot asking Duval County voters if they want to make that change.

The bill has to be approved by the Duval County delegation, and then the Legislature for it to appear on the 2020 ballot.

The Jacksonville City Council Rules Committee deferred any action on the amended bill Friday. There will be a meeting on it next Thursday.

If the bill passes the Florida Legislature, a referendum will be placed on the November 2020 ballot to allow Duval County voters to decide if the superintendent should be elected.

