Bradford County finalizes candidates for 2018 election

STARKE, Fla. - Qualifying for the 2018 elections in the state of Florida and Bradford County has finished as of noon Friday.

Offices up for election this fall include: County Commission seats, School Board seats and Soil and Water Conservation seats.

Here are the candidates that will appear on the ballot in Bradford County.

County Commission - District 2

Jamie Clemons (NPA)

John Crawford (NPA)

Kenny Thompson (Rep)

County Commission - District 4

Tom Germano (Rep)

Danny Riddick (Rep)

This race features write-in candidate Stasia Rudolph.

School Board - District 1

Sheila Fayson Cummings

School Board - District 2

Gayle Shuford Nicula

Jeremy Pilcher

School Board - District 5

Erica Mains Reddish

Soil and Water Conservation - District 1

Steven Milligan

Soil and Water Conservation - District 2

Janice Morton

Soil and Water Conservation - District 3

Justin Hilderbrandt

Paul McDavid

Soil and Water Conservation - District 4

Pam Whittle

