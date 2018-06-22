Bradford County finalizes candidates for 2018 election

STARKE, Fla. - Qualifying for the 2018 elections in the state of Florida and Bradford County has finished as of noon Friday.
Offices up for election this fall include: County Commission seats, School Board seats and Soil and Water Conservation seats.
Here are the candidates that will appear on the ballot in Bradford County.
County Commission - District 2
- Jamie Clemons (NPA)
- John Crawford (NPA)
- Kenny Thompson (Rep)
County Commission - District 4
- Tom Germano (Rep)
- Danny Riddick (Rep)
This race features write-in candidate Stasia Rudolph.
School Board - District 1
- Sheila Fayson Cummings
School Board - District 2
- Gayle Shuford Nicula
- Jeremy Pilcher
School Board - District 5
- Erica Mains Reddish
Soil and Water Conservation - District 1
- Steven Milligan
Soil and Water Conservation - District 2
- Janice Morton
Soil and Water Conservation - District 3
- Justin Hilderbrandt
- Paul McDavid
Soil and Water Conservation - District 4
- Pam Whittle
