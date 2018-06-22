Politics

Bradford County finalizes candidates for 2018 election

By Dakota Williams - Digital content intern

STARKE, Fla. - Qualifying for the 2018 elections in the state of Florida and Bradford County has finished as of noon Friday.

Offices up for election this fall include: County Commission seats, School Board seats and Soil and Water Conservation seats. 

Here are the candidates that will appear on the ballot in Bradford County.

County Commission - District 2

  • Jamie Clemons (NPA)
  • John Crawford (NPA)
  • Kenny Thompson (Rep)

County Commission - District 4

  • Tom Germano (Rep)
  • Danny Riddick (Rep)

This race features write-in candidate Stasia Rudolph.

School Board - District 1

  • Sheila Fayson Cummings

School Board - District 2

  • Gayle Shuford Nicula
  • Jeremy Pilcher

School Board - District 5

  • Erica Mains Reddish

Soil and Water Conservation - District 1

  • Steven Milligan

Soil and Water Conservation - District 2

  • Janice Morton

Soil and Water Conservation - District 3

  • Justin Hilderbrandt
  • Paul McDavid

Soil and Water Conservation - District 4

  • Pam Whittle

