Rep. DeSantis campaigns for governor in Ponte Vedra

Ponte Vedra, Fla. - Rep. Ron DeSantis made a stop in Ponte Vedra this morning to campaign ahead of the Republican primary for governor.

He wrapped up his speech reminding a crowd of around 100 supporters of a big endorsement.

"I can’t say it any better than our friend at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue when Donald Trump said that Ron DeSantis is a brilliant young leader who would make a great governor of Florida," DeSantis said.

The congressman addressed the full endorsement from President Trump tweeted out Friday.

Among the crowd of DeSantis supporters was Creekside High School student Kai Pelleriti.

"I just wanna do everything I can to support conservative America and hopefully future governor Ron DeSantis," Pelleriti said.

The main topics covered by DeSantis during his campaign stop in St. Johns County included education and the immigration debate.

"If they are here lawfully, hire them, if not, you’re not allowed to hire people who are not here legally and that’s the law," DeSantis said.

Ponte Vedra was the first of three stops for the day as DeSantis continues rallying supporters ahead of the primary election for governor.

The Republican candidate is trailing agriculture commissioner Adam Putnam in the polls.

"Adam’s the toast of Tallahassee, the insider class, the lobby, DeSantis said. There is no doubt about it. On Duval Street, he will beat me in the vote, but I think the ones that the insiders want usually aren’t the ones that the voters want."

There’s a vast field of Democratic candidates running for governor including Gwen Graham, philanthropist Chris King, Philip Levine and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum.

The primary election is set for Aug. 28.

