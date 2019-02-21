Curry political ad violates ethics standards, complaint claims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A pastor filed a federal complaint on Thursday about the use of Jacksonville police officers in a political advertisement endorsing Mayor Lenny Curry.

In a statement, the Rev. R.L. Gundy said:

"Today I filed a Hatch Act complaint in response to Mayor Curry using law enforcement in a political ad to attack his opponent. As I am sure Mayor Curry realizes, having uniformed law enforcement officers, who work for the taxpayers, appear in his political ad is a violation of the federal Hatch Act, and those officers' terms of employment with the City of Jacksonville, as well as a violation of the ethical standards of conduct outlined by FDLE (the Florida Department of Law Enforcement) and city employment codes."

The federal Hatch Act restricts the political acitivities of some government employees.

News4Jax asked the Jacksonville General Counsel's office about the use of the officers in the advertisement. A spokesperson said the ad is under review.

According to Sheriff Mike Williams, city lawyers said it was legal to use the officers as long as they were off-duty and he gave them permission.

