DeSantis names Wiles as campaign chair

On Wednesday, Republican gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis announced that Susie Wiles has been named his campaign chair.

Most recently, Wiles was Florida’s Senior Strategist for President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. In 2010, she served as Rick Scott’s campaign manager for his successful bid for governor.

“I’m excited to have Susie join our team as Campaign Chairman," DeSantis said in a release. "She has the knowledge, expertise and acumen to carry our message to voters all across Florida. With her winning record, Susie is the ideal person to lead our campaign efforts and help us secure a big victory come November."

In a release, Wiles said DeSantis is the candidate who will help Florida and its people "realize their full potential."

"With so much at stake for our state in this election, I am honored to lead his campaign team, and look forward to working with Floridians everywhere to elect Ron as our next governor,” Wiles said.

Wiles currently serves as a partner at Ballard Partners, and works out of the firm's offices in Jacksonville and Washington, D.C.

