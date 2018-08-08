DeSantis, Putnam make final pitches in Jacksonville debate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Entering the final three weeks before the Aug. 28 primary election, Republican gubernatorial candidates Ron DeSantis and Adam Putnam will tangle Wednesday night in a televised debate in Jacksonville.

The debate, which begins at 8 p.m. at Jacksonville University’s Terry Concert Hall, will be broadcast by Channel 4 and will be shown on a network of stations across the state. It will also be available online on News4Jax.com, along with a live blog tracking the debate.

News4Jax anchor Kent Justice will moderate the debate, which Channel 4 is hosting in partnership with the JU Public Policy Institute.

DeSantis, a Northeast Florida congressman, and Putnam, the state agriculture commissioner, also debated in late June at the Republican Party of Florida’s “Sunshine Summit” in Kissimmee.

News4Jax political analyst Rick Mullaney, the director of JU's Public Policy Institute, noted ahead of Wednesday's debate that both candidates have comparable positions on the issues. For example, both are against expanding Medicaid in Florida, and they're both "pro-competition" regarding charter schools in public education.

But, Mullaney said, where the candidates differ the most is in their backgrounds and experience -- topics that will likely come up as the two men make their closing arguments to Republican voters before early voting begins Monday.

While the Republican primary includes eight candidates for governor, only those who averaged 5 percent or higher in a variety of polls were invited for the debate.

With his "Florida First" campaign, Putnam has raised twice as much money as his top opponent, but with a presidential endorsement that included a personal visit from President Donald Trump during a Tampa rally, DeSantis is currently leading in the polls.

Mullaney said DeSantis will continue to play up Trump's endorsement and shouldn't take his foot off the gas, despite his current lead.

"The tendency is to try to run out the clock,” Mullaney said. “I believe that would be a mistake. And I don't think that's what he'll do. He will continue to be aggressive. He will continue to embrace the Trump endorsement.”

Mullaney said Wednesday's debate will be an opportunity for Putnam to take a risk and try to set himself apart from DeSantis.

"He's going to talk about Florida, Florida issues, and I'm confident he will try to characterize Ron DeSantis as a Washington outsider who's not familiar with the issues in Florida,” Mullaney said.

News4Jax and JU's Public Policy Institute will also host a public forum Thursday night with five of the Democratic candidates for governor. Again, only those averaging 5 percent or higher in a variety of polls were asked to participate.

JU's Institute and WJXT have co-hosted seven televised debates in local, state and federal elections since 2015.

