Disney spends big to stop Florida casino initiative

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Walt Disney Company is spending big to stop a casino initiative in Florida.

Voters in the Sunshine State will decide this fall if state voters can block any expansion of casino gambling through Amendment 3. If approved, the measure would require 60-percent of voters to approve any new casinos.

Disney has spent $20 million supporting the initiative.

The Seminole Tribe of Florida, which is already operating casinos in the state, is also pumping money into efforts supporting Amendment 3.

A Florida Chamber of Commerce poll showed that 54-percent of voters plan to vote “yes” on Amendment 3, while another 28-percent plan to vote “no” and 18-percent remain “undecided.”

