Dozens appointed to state, local boards before Gov. Scott leaves office

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott’s administration announced dozens of appointments to state and local boards. The appointments came as Scott prepares to leave the governor’s office Tuesday and move to the U.S. Senate.

Here are the appointments:

TOM GRADY AND ANDREW “ANDY” POLLACK were appointed or reappointed to the State Board of Education. Grady, of Naples, is president of Grady Law and a former member of the Florida House. Pollack, of Coral Springs, is property manager for Pollack Trust Rental Properties.

ZACHARIAH ZACHARIAH, JAY PATEL, FRED SALERNO AND NICOLE WASHINGTON were appointed or reappointed to the state university system Board of Governors. Zachariah is a physician and serves as medical director of UHealth Cardiology at the University of Miami Health Systems in Fort Lauderdale. Patel is chief executive officer of LHS Companies, a real estate development company in the Panhandle. Salerno, of Hobe Sound, is retired vice chairman and chief financial officer of Verizon. Washington, of Miami Beach, is an education consultant.

PAM STEWART was appointed to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission. Stewart, of Tallahassee, is the outgoing state commissioner of education.

CHRISTOPHER GROOM AND VERNON “V.C.” HOLLINGSWORTH were appointed or reappointed to the Florida Citrus Commission. Groom, of Orlando, is chief marketing officer for Florida’s Natural Growers. Hollingsworth, of Arcadia, is president of VCH Management, Inc.

JOSHUA KELLAM AND CARLOS BERUFF were appointed or reappointed to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Kellam, of Palm Beach Gardens, is president of the Florida division for ESG Enterprises. Beruff, of Bradenton, is chief executive officer and owner of Medallion Home Gulf Coast.

BRYAN RENDZIO was appointed as a judge in the 7th Judicial Circuit, which is made up of St. Johns, Putnam, Flagler and Volusia counties. Rendzio, of Ponte Vedra Beach, is a shareholder of Florida Business and Construction Law Group.

DENISE BEAMER was appointed as a judge in the 9th Judicial Circuit, which is made up of Orange and Osceola counties. Beamer, of Maitland, is a senior assistant attorney general in the Florida Office of the Attorney General.

CARLY WISH was appointed as an Orange County judge. Wish, of Orlando, is a staff attorney at the 9th Judicial Circuit Court.

RAY HOLLEY, RALPH HUMPHRIES, NOLAN WINN, RITA LAWTON YOUNG AND MICHAEL RING were appointed or reappointed as judges of compensation claims. Holley, of Jacksonville, has served as a judge of compensation claims in the Jacksonville District since 2010. Humphries, of Jacksonville, has served as a judge of compensation claims in the Jacksonville District since 2010. Winn, of Gulf Breeze, has served as a judge of compensation claims in the Pensacola District since 2006. Young, of St. Petersburg, is a state mediator and senior attorney for the Division of Administrative Hearings. Ring, of Lighthouse Point, is owner of the Law Office of Michael J. Ring, P.A.

ROBERT STORK was reappointed to the Florida Polytechnic University Board of Trustees. Stork, of Vero Beach, is founder and chief executive officer of Communications International, Inc.

MAICEL GREEN was appointed to the Tallahassee Community College Board of Trustees. Green, of Havana, is media and external affairs manager at Talquin Electric Cooperative.

SHOBHA GUPTA AND DAVID MAYMON were appointed or reappointed by Gov. Rick Scott to the Broward College Board of Trustees. Gupta, of Fort Lauderdale, is a physician at Southern Medical Service. Maymon, of Fort Lauderdale, is founder and chief executive officer of Sunshine Kids Pediatric Care, LLC.

JOE TANNEHILL JR. AND CHARLES “DAVID” POWELL were appointed or reappointed to the Gulf Coast State College Board of Trustees. Tannehill, of Panama City, is president and chief executive officer of MERRICK Industries, Inc. Powell, of Panama City, is a commercial lender for Innovations Federal Credit Union.

CHRISTA LUNA, MARK FEURER AND BRANTLEY “BRANT” SCHIRARD were reappointed to the Indian River State College Board of Trustees. Luna, of Okeechobee, is president and dealer of Gilbert Chevrolet Co., Inc. Feurer, of Vero Beach, is a lead program manager for Harris Corp. Schirard, of Fort Pierce, is owner of Schirard Citrus, Inc.

MARK GOODSON was appointed to the Board of Trustees of the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota. Goodson, of Palmetto, is retired president of Goodson Electrical Contracting, LLC.

ROBERT WINSLER, WILLIAM “BILL” EDGAR, ROBERT DURRANCE AND AVIS CRAIG were appointed or reappointed to the College of Central Florida Board of Trustees. Winsler, of Crystal River, is president of Winsler Consulting & Advocacy, LLC and an adjunct professor at the University of Tampa. Edgar, of Ocala, is a leadership training facilitator with Vistage Florida. Durrance, of Bronson, retired after working with the Levy County schools for 34 years. Craig, of Crystal River, is a grants and donations specialist for the Key Training Center.

NATHAN STONECIPHER was reappointed to the St. Petersburg College Board of Trustees. Stonecipher, of St. Petersburg, is owner of Green Bench Brewing Co.

DIPA SHAH was reappointed to the Hillsborough Community College Board of Trustees. Shah, of Valrico, is an attorney with Shumaker, Loop, & Kendrick.

TAMELA “TAMI” CULLENS was reappointed to the South Florida State College Board of Trustees. Cullens, of Sebring, is human resources coordinator at Glisson Animal Supply.

HANNAH CAUSSEAUX was reappointed to the Chipola College Board of Trustees. Causseaux, of Bristol, is a registered nurse at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

ROBERT RICHTER was appointed to the Miami Dade College Board of Trustees. Richter, of Miami, is managing partner and chief executive officer of Ivy Capital.

KENNETH TROPIN AND KIP BEACHAM were appointed to the Florida Virtual School Board of Trustees. Tropin, of Palm Beach, is chairman and founder of Graham Capital Management. Beacham, of Oviedo, is a captain with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

CINDY ROE LITTLEJOHN was appointed to the Northwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board. Littlejohn, of Tallahassee, is co-owner and manager of Roe Sisters Tree Farms.

CHRISTOPHER CASTELLI AND ADAM BOTANA were appointed to the Boating Advisory Council. Castelli, of Green Cove Springs, is a deputy sheriff and marine enforcement officer with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Botana, of Bonita Springs, is vice president of Bay Water Boat Club and Rentals.

SARRAH GLASSNER, MICHAEL NACHEF AND BRAD PIEPENBRINK were appointed or reappointed to the Florida Greenways and Trails Council. Glassner, of Tallahassee, is deputy executive director of administration for the Florida Sheriff’s Association. Nachef, of Fort Myers, is director of government relations at Lee Health. Piepenbrink, of Tallahassee, is chief of staff for Gov. Rick Scott.

NICHOLAS ROMANELLO was reappointed to the Florida Board of Medicine. Romanello, of West Palm Beach, is vice president and chief risk officer for Health First.

LINVILLE ATKINS was appointed to the Florida Board of Optometry. Atkins, of Tallahassee, is owner of M. Linville Atkins, LLC.

PHILIP DIAZ was appointed to the Florida Board of Chiropractic Medicine. Diaz, of Boynton Beach, is an independent behavioral health consultant.

ROSEMARY LAIRD was appointed to the Alzheimer’s Disease Advisory Committee. Laird, of Melbourne, is a physician at Winter Park Memorial Hospital.

MICHAEL ROY was appointed to the Florida Real Estate Appraisal Board. Roy, of Jacksonville, is president of Lampe, Roy & Associates, Inc.

POUL HORNSLETH AND JOHN SHERRARD were appointed or reappointed to the Florida Real Estate Commission. Hornsleth, of Gulfport, is president and principal broker of R.W. Caldwell Realty. Sherrard, of Palm City, is owner of John Edgar Sherrard, P.A.

MARIO CABRERA AND CHRISTOPHER SMITH were appointed to the Florida Board of Veterinary Medicine. Cabrera, of Miami, is a surgeon with Cutting Edge Surgical. Smith, of Fort Lauderdale, is chief medical officer for American Veterinary Group.

RICHARD KANE was reappointed to the Construction Industry Licensing Board. Kane, of Satellite Beach, is president of Kane Contract Management.

MATTHEW BROOKS was reappointed to the Workers’ Compensation Insurance Guaranty Association Board of Directors. Brooks, of Miami Beach, is general counsel for Phoenix American Insurance Group.

SANDY LIGHTERMAN was appointed to the Florida Film and Entertainment Advisory Council. Lighterman, of Plantation, is chief of film and entertainment for Miami-Dade County.

BRAD SWANSON was appointed to the E-911 Board. Swanson, of Tallahassee, is president of the Florida Internet & Television.

TIM HOLLADAY AND JOHN BROWNING JR. were appointed to the Florida Historical Commission. Holladay, of New Port Richey, is an insurance sales and service agent with State Farm Insurance. Browning, of East Palatka is vice president of new projects of the Goodman Company.

G. EDWARD CLEMENT, RANDY GLISSON AND JAY MADARA were appointed or reappointed to the Central Florida Expressway Authority. Clement, of Mount Dora, is an attorney with the Lowndes law firm. Glisson, of Sorrento, is a retired chiropractor at Lake Health Care Center Inc. Madara, of Windermere, is chief financial officer for the Golf Channel, NBC Universal.

JOHN DREW was reappointed to the Northeast Regional Planning Council. Drew, of Yulee, is the Nassau County tax collector.

ASHTON HAYWARD was appointed to the Triumph Gulf Coast Inc. Board of Directors. Hayward, of Pensacola, is a former Pensacola mayor and is president of the Andrews Institute Research and Education Foundation.

ANNE LOUISE PEYTON, DWIGHT SAYER, PAUL EDWARDS, MISTY PORTER, KIM CARR, LEANNE GRILLOT, TRACIE INMAN AND JORGE HERNANDEZ were appointed or reappointed to the Rehabilitation Council for the Blind. Peyton, of Tampa, is a retired former rehabilitation specialist for the Florida Division of Blind Services. Sayer, of Winter Garden, is a retired non-emergency transportation facilitator for the disabled and a former community relations manager for MV Transportation. Edwards, of Miami, is a former director of access services for Miami Dade College. Porter, of St. Augustine, is a patient liaison with the Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind. Carr, of Jacksonville, is director of early learning for the Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind. Grillot, of Tallahassee, is a senior educational program director with the Florida Department of Education. Inman, of Jacksonville, is an information and referral specialist for the Jacksonville Center of Independent Living. Hernandez, of Miami, is a computer technology services instructor with Miami Lighthouse for the Blind.

NORMA SUTTON AND CHERYL MILLER were reappointed to the West Orange Healthcare District. Sutton, of Windermere, is a retired business executive. Miller, of Windermere, is a community volunteer.

LINDA GALLEN was reappointed to the Manatee County Housing Authority. Gallen, of Bradenton, is owner of Linda Gallen Realty.

DAVID GONZALEZ AND SHAUN ANDREW were reappointed to the Hernando County Housing Authority. Gonzalez, of Hernando Beach, is the West Hernando district manager for Withlacoochee River Electric Co-op, Inc. Andrew, of Brooksville, is a real estate agent with Tommie Dawson Realty.

KRISTIN INCROCCI, ROBERT SPENCER AND DOUG HOLDER were reappointed to the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority. Incrocci, of Sarasota, is owner and pilot of Air Sitarah DBA Lift Air, LLC. Spencer, of Bradenton, is president of West Coast Tomato. Holder, of Sarasota, is a managing partner at the Legis Group.

CARA HIGGINS AND RICHARD TOPPINO were reappointed to the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority. Higgins, of Key West, is an attorney with Horan and Higgins, LLP. Toppino, of Key West, is president of Charley Toppino and Sons and Monroe Concrete Products, Inc.

News Service of Florida