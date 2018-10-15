Duval County mail-in ballot too big to mail?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Some Duval County residents who requested vote-by-mail ballots have already noticed that the ballot is too big to fit in the envelope. Voters concerned about what will happen to their ballot are being assured by Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan that folding the ballot to fit in the envelope won't hurt it.

"If you get a ballot that will not go all the way to the bottom of the envelope ... you are not going to be able to close it," Hogan said. "Folding it makes no difference to us. It’s a real easy fix."

Once the office became aware of the problem, the problematic envelopes were no longer sent out.

You can request an absentee or vote-by-mail ballot by contacting the supervisor of elections office in your county. In-person early voting begins in Duval County and some other counties Oct. 22 and in every Florida by Oct. 27.

