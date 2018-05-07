Duval County tax collector resigns to head Visit Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Duval County Tax Collector Michael Corrigan has resigned, effective June 1, to become chief executive officer of Visit Jacksonville. A special election to select his replacement will be held in conjunction with the Aug. 28 Florida primary.

Corrigan, who was about to enter the final year of his second term, submitted a letter of resignation to the Duval County supervisor of elections and Gov. Rick Scott last Thursday.

"... I understand the importance of tourism to our state and I knew that my successor as Duval County Tax Collector would be elected in less than a year," Corrigan wrote in his letter.

City Council President Anna Brosche has drafted a resolution setting qualifying for candidates to replace Corrigan to be held the third week of June, with the first election in August and the second in November, consistent with the primary and general elections.

Three current or former City Council members have already announced they were candidates for the job: Doyle Carter, Jim Overton and Lake Ray.

Carter is in his third term as a Jacksonville City councilman, representing the Westside. He will complete his second and final term next year. Overton is a former councilman and three-term Duval County Property Appraiser. Ray is also a former state representative and ran for a congressional seat.

