DeSantis signs nearly $91B budget, vetoes several NE Florida projects

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Touting spending on issues such as education and the environment, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that he signed a $90.98 billion budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

DeSantis said he vetoed about $131 million from the budget passed by lawmakers May 4.

“I think it’s a fiscally responsible budget. I think we put taxpayers first,” he said during an afternoon news conference in the Capitol.

Multiple Northeast Florida projects were on the veto list, including one for an $8 million affordable housing project in Jacksonville's urban core.

VIEW: 2019 Veto List

Other Jacksonville projects that were vetoed include a $500,000 Real Time Crime Center expansion, $2 million for University of North Florida Roy Lassiter Hall renovations and $278,621 for Jacksonville fire gear extractors and dryers.

There were also several Clay County projects on the veto list:

In St. Johns County, $1.025 million for Flagler College Hotel Ponce de Leon Resiliency was vetoed.

In Baker County, a $264,500 Macclenny youth soccer field project was vetoed.

The veto list also included a Nassau County project -- an $817,702 environmental branding initiative in Amelia Island.

The budget does provide millions of dollars for protecting water resources and billions in hurricane and preparedness efforts. It provides $400 million in funding for Everglades restoration, $100 million for springs restoration, $50 million for water quality improvements and $25 million to combat red tide and blue-green algae.

Florida will spend $2.9 billion on storm recovery from hurricanes Irma and Michael, as well as preparedness for future hurricanes.

The budget also calls for spending $9.7 billion on transportation needs, with $2.7 billion going for highway construction, and another $21.8 billion in total funding for grade school through high school education.

