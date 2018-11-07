Florida House races to help determine control in Washington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Northeast Florida U.S. Reps. Ted Yoho, John Rutherford and Al Lawson easily won their bids for re-election, according to Associated Press projections just after the polls closed at 7 p.m.

Those three were considered safe seats, but several, including who will win the 6th Congressional District, the seat Ron DeSantis left to run for governor, were among several of Florida's 27 House races that were hotly contested.

The district that includes Flagler, part of Putnam and Volusia counties, saw a spirited campaign between Democrat Nancy Soderberg -- an administrator at the University of North Florida and former National Security Council and United Nations official -- and Republican Michael Waltz, a former Army Green Beret who served in Afghanistan.

Florida is a perennial political battleground state, and it's no different this year in races for the U.S. House that could help decide which party controls the chamber in Washington.

Former Health and Human Services Secretary Donna Shalala is in the marquee race Tuesday, seeking at age 77 to hand the Miami area's 27th District to the Democrats after years of Republican control. She faces Republican former television journalist Maria Elvira Salazar for the seat, which has been represented for decades by GOP Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, who is retiring.



Next door, in the 26th District, Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo is struggling to hold on to a seat that has switched back and forth between the GOP and Democrats in recent years. The Cuban-American lawmaker faces Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, who has worked for several nonprofit organizations in the Miami area and is originally from Ecuador.



Those two seats are the most hotly contested of Florida's 27 House races. The majority of districts represented by incumbents appear likely to stay that way. Four Democrats are running unopposed.



Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday across the state.



Tim King, of Gainesville, Florida, voted Tuesday with hopes of "getting more Democratic seats" in the House and Senate.



"That was the biggest thing," said King, a 63-year-old middle school custodian who voted at Trinity United Methodist Church.



"I'm not a fan of Trump," he added. "I just don't like the way he operates. ... I think he's a bully. I think he's a gangster. I think he's a playboy. He's turning the White House into a joke. That's my opinion."



Robert Major, 51, a registered Republican from Fort Lauderdale said there is too much fighting among those with different political affiliations and opinions.



"I honestly believe that people need to learn to get along," said the electrician, while working at a construction site in Coral Gables, an affluent suburb of Miami. "It's that simple ... it's childish to me."



In Florida, headed for automatic re-election with no GOP or write-in opponents are Reps. Frederica Wilson of Miami-based District 24; Val Demings of the Orlando area's District 10; Lois Frankel of Palm Beach County's District 21; and Kathy Castor of District 14, in the Tampa area.



A fifth incumbent Democrat, Rep. Alcee Hastings, faces only token write-in opposition in South Florida District 20.



Some other competitive House races bear watching.



Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy, who toppled longtime GOP Rep. John Mica in 2016, is in a tight re-election race against Republican state Rep. Mike Miller in the Orlando area's 7th District. And in Sarasota, veteran GOP Rep. Vern Buchanan has had a tough fight trying to retain his 16th District seat against Democratic attorney David Shapiro.



One other competitive seat is the Lakeland-based 15th District, where Republican Dennis Ross decided to retire this year. Democrat Kristen Carlson, an attorney who has worked as a prosecutor and also as general counsel to the Florida Department of Citrus, is battling Republican state Rep. Ross Spano for the seat.



Two other incumbent Republicans, Mario Diaz-Balart in the 25th District and Brian Mast in the 18th District, have appeared on national upset-watch lists, but most recent polls indicate they will prevail.



