CRC repeal idea emerges in Florida Senate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Senate Republican on Thursday filed a proposal aimed at abolishing the Florida Constitution Revision Commission, a panel that meets every 20 years and has unique power to place proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot.

Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, filed the proposal (SJR 362) for consideration during the legislative session that starts March 5.

Rep. Brad Drake, R-Eucheeanna, filed a similar proposal (HJR 249) last week in the House.

If approved by lawmakers, the proposed abolishment would go on the 2020 ballot because ending the commission would require changing the state Constitution.

The proposals come after the commission last year placed seven amendments on the November ballot, with all ultimately passing.

The commission drew controversy and legal challenges, in part, because it lumped together seemingly unrelated issues into single ballot proposals.

The commission is next scheduled to meet in 2037 and 2038.

News Service of Florida