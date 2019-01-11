'Fetal heartbeat' abortion bill filed in Florida House

1971: The Comstock Act prohibiting information on abortion is repealed. Abortion under "certain" conditions is allowed in 14 states, while four states guarantee a woman the choice of pregnancy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A House Republican filed a proposal Thursday that would block physicians from performing abortions if fetal heartbeats have been detected. Rep. Mike Hill, R-Pensacola, filed the measure (HB 235) for consideration during the legislative session that starts March 5.

The proposal would lead to third-degree felony charges for any “person who knowingly or purposefully performs or induces an abortion on a pregnant woman with the specific intent of causing or abetting the termination of the life of the unborn human being whose fetal heartbeat has been detected,” though it would include limited exceptions in situations such as when a woman’s life is in danger.

So-called “fetal heartbeat” legislation has drawn heavy debate in other states and, in some cases, has led to legal battles about whether it violates abortion rights.

For example, Iowa lawmakers last spring passed a fetal-heartbeat bill, and a judge heard arguments in December about its constitutionality, according to numerous news reports.

News Service of Florida