Lawmaker seeks all renewable energy by 2050

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Central Florida Democrat filed a proposal Tuesday that would set a 2050 deadline for all electricity used in the state to be generated from renewable energy.

Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, filed the bill (HB 97) for consideration during the 2020 legislative session, which starts in January.

It calls for the Office of Energy, which is part of the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, to develop a plan to meet the 2050 target for using renewable-energy sources such as solar and wind.

It also would require generating at least 40 percent of the state's electricity from renewable energy by 2030.

News Service of Florida