Lawmakers file dueling Electoral College proposals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - With the 2020 presidential election looming, Florida House members have filed dueling proposals about the Electoral College. Rep. Bob Rommel, R-Naples, filed a proposed resolution (HR 323) last week that would support the preservation of the Electoral College in its current form.

The measure, filed for consideration during the legislative session that starts in January, says, in part, that "to consider the abolishment of the Electoral College, in which Florida has 29 electors, would further enable the destruction of the remaining balance of power between the 50 states and the Federal Government and effectively dissolve the United States constitutional republic."

Meanwhile, Rep. Joe Geller, D-Aventura, filed a bill (HB 335) last week that calls for Florida to join an agreement with other states to effectively elect the president by a national popular vote.

Under the proposal, Florida and other states would certify slates of electors tied to the presidential candidate who receives the most votes nationally.

