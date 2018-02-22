‘Pre-reveal' game ban stays alive in House

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After resuscitating the issue, a House committee Thursday narrowly approved a bill that would make clear that a type of electronic game played in bars and other establishments is prohibited under state gambling laws.

The House Commerce Committee voted 15-13 to approve the bill (HB 1367), sponsored by Rep. Scott Plakon, R-Longwood.

Earlier in the meeting, the bill appeared to die in a tie vote. But after procedural moves, the bill was brought back up and approved.

The measure deals with what are known as “pre-reveal” games, which critics contend are akin to slot machines.

But opponents of Plakon’s bill argue that the devices don’t violate prohibitions against slot machines because the computer games include a “preview” feature that advises players of the outcome of the games.

The legality of the games also has touched off a legal battle, with a Leon County circuit judge ruling last year that the games violate state laws blocking slot machines in most parts of Florida.

The case has been appealed. Plakon said the bill would make clear the machines are banned. “I was actually born at night but not last night -- this is gambling,” Plakon said.

But the bill’s opponents questioned how the machines could be a form of gambling if players push know the outcome based on the “preview” feature.

“How is it gambling if you know the outcome of the game?” asked Rep. Sean Shaw, D-Tampa.

The bill is ready to go to the full House, but a Senate version (SB 1770), filed by Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, has not been heard in committees.

The annual legislative session is scheduled to end March 9.

News Service of Florida