Repeal sought of longstanding gun law

Scott Olson/Getty Images

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Democratic senator Wednesday filed a bill that seeks to repeal a decades-old prohibition on cities and counties passing gun restrictions that are stricter than state firearms laws.

Sen. Annette Taddeo, D-Miami, filed the bill (SB 134) for consideration during the 2020 legislative session, which starts in January. Florida since 1987 has barred cities and counties from passing regulations that are stricter than state firearms laws.

The issue gained renewed attention last month when a Leon County circuit judge struck down a 2011 law that threatened tough penalties if city and county officials approve gun restrictions.

Attorneys for the state have appealed the circuit judge’s ruling, which did not strike down the underlying 1987 law, known as a “preemption” law.

News Service of Florida