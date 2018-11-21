Senator targets multi-subject constitutional amendments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Republican senator Tuesday proposed a single-subject requirement for constitutional amendments placed on the ballot in the future by the Florida Constitution Revision Commission.

Sen. Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, filed the proposal (SJR 74) for consideration during the 2019 legislative session, which starts in March.

It comes after widespread criticism of Constitution Revision Commission decisions this year that “bundled” seemingly unrelated issues into single ballot proposals.

As an example, one ballot proposal that was approved by voters Nov. 6 combined a ban on offshore oil drilling with a ban on vaping or use of electronic cigarettes in workplaces.

The Constitution Revision Commission, a 37-member panel that meets every 20 years, has unique powers to place measures on the ballot.

The commission will not meet again until 2037 in advance of placing measures on the 2038 ballot.

But Bradley proposed a constitutional amendment that could go before voters in 2020 and, if passed, would require any future measures from the commission to “embrace but one subject.”

News Service of Florida