Senators to start looking at mass violence issues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After a directive from Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, a Senate committee next week will start looking into issues related to mass violence.

Galvano in August directed the Senate Infrastructure and Security Committee to examine the issues after mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

The committee chaired by Sen. Tom Lee, R-Thonotosassa, will hold a workshop Monday that will include presentations about academic research, law-enforcement issues, mental-health issues and judicial-system issues, according to an agenda.

Among the speakers will be Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Rick Swearingen, leaders of the Florida Sheriffs Association and the Florida Police Chiefs Association, professors from the Florida State University College of Criminology and Criminal Justice and officials from the Florida Department of Children and Families and Apalachee Center Inc., a Tallahassee-area mental health treatment program.

News Service of Florida