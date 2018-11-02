FSU student activist faces charges over milk-throwing meltdown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Florida State University student was arrested and charged with battery after a profanity-laden outburst at a College Republicans display was captured on camera.

The video, viewed nearly 30,000 times, shows 19-year-old FSU student Shelby Shoup throwing chocolate milk, hitting students and kicking campaign signs at a College Republicans booth.

“You are supporting Nazis," Shoup tells the student activists.

She went on to invoke the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, saying, “Nazis are (expletive) shooting my people!”

Another student shouted back, “You’re throwing milk at people!”

“She doesn’t even know what fascism and Nazis are," student Hunter Pollack said.

Pollack, a member of the FSU College Republicans and brother of Meadow Pollack, who was killed in the Parkland school shooting earlier this year, shared the video on Twitter.

“No one in College Republicans would be able to get the story out the way I would," Pollack said, explaining why he chose to share the video. "I'm going to stick up for my fellow members of my club.”

Pollack, Jewish himself, said the outburst was inexcusable.

“I want to spread love," Pollack said. "We can't be throwing chocolate at each other on campus. That’s unacceptable.”

Shoup was arrested by campus police two days after the incident and was charged with battery.

Tallahassee Rabbi Jack Romberg said that, while he and other Jews are angry about the attack, it’s no excuse for Shoup’s behavior.

“You should not be condemning that other person as being completely indecent, because if you take the time to listen to their narrative, you will start to understand why they believe what they believe," Romberg said.

Pollack said the fact that Shoup was arrested means justice was served.

FSU responded to the incident Friday in a tweet, saying, “FSU is a diverse community that values and respects each person. FSU expects each member of the community to embrace the values of civility and ethical conduct and obey the law.”

