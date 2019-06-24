Gov. DeSantis against recreational marijuana despite 65% approval

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

TALLAHASSEE Fla. - A group calling itself Sensible Florida has been gathering petitions to force a vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in Florida. The group has submitted almost 63,000 signed, verified petition forms to the state. It is nearly 14,000 forms shy of triggering a review by the State Supreme Court.

Sensible Florida has also collected less than 10% of the petitions it needs to make te ballot, but a recent poll may reinvigorate the group's efforts.

A new Quinnipiac University poll shows 65% of Floridians support recreational marijuana, which could breathe new life into the amendment

“Stakeholders are very interested in exploring what they call adult use or recreational marijuana in Florida,” said Jeff Sharkey, with the Medical Marijuana Business Association. "I think they are looking very seriously. As early as four months ago, it was polling in the low 50s."

While the poll may aid the petition drive, it's still facing a Governor who is adamently opposed to legalization.

We posed the question during an exclusive one on one with Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Not while I’m governor,” DeSantis said. "I mean look, when that is introduced with teenagers and young people I think it has a really detrimental effect to their wellbeing and their maturity.”

“Other states have looked at this obviously and teen use has kind of gone down in some instances, Colorado for example,” Sharkey said.

What is clear is that his opposition could make big dollar donors think twice about bankrolling a legalization effort.

Eleven states have legalized recreational marijuana for adults. It is completely against the law in 12 other states. The remaining 27 have either medical marijuana or have decriminalized its use.