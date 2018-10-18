Gubernatorial candidates campaigning in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Less than three weeks before the November election, the focus is on winning votes in Northeast Florida. The two major party candidates running for governor are going to speak Thursday evening at events in Jacksonville.

It will be Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum’s first day back on the campaign trail since Hurricane Michael devastated parts of the Panhandle. He suspended his campaign to focus on the recovery effort in Tallahassee, where he is mayor. Gillum also missed the first of three scheduled debates against his opponent, Republican nominee Ron DeSantis.

Gillum will speak Thursday night at the NAACP’s annual Freedom Fund dinner at Jacksonville's downtown Hyatt Regency at 7:30 p.m, while DeSantis will speak at Duval County's Lincoln/Douglass "Victory through Unity" banquet at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena at 8 p.m. Both are ticketed events. The NAACP event is sold out. Tickets to the Republican banquet are still available online.

The first poll of likely voters since Hurricane Michael, conducted by St. Pete Polls, shows the candidates in a dead heat. The survey shows 47.0 percent said they would vote for Gillum to 45.9 percent who would vote for DeSantis. The results are still within the poll's 2.2 percent margin of error.

St. Pete Polls latest results

Record amounts of money are flowing into both campaigns. DeSantis' campaign just reported its best fundraising week so far, raising $8.2 million.

Both campaigns have received a big boost from taxpayers. The state matches individual contributions of up to $250. In just the past week, the state has matched more than half a million dollars.

Gillum received a check Wednesday for $360,746. DeSantis’ check was worth $179,084.

The candidates will face off in their first debate this Sunday night in Tampa.

