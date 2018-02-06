Poll: Most Florida voters undecided about next governor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A poll from Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy shows there is still little known for what the outcome may be in the Florida gubernatorial primaries.

When 500 statewide Democratic primary voters were asked who they would vote for if the primary were held for governor today, the results showed:

U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham: 20 percent

Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine: 17 percent

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum: 10 percent

Businessman Chris King: 4 percent

Undecided: 49 percent

When 500 statewide Republican primary voters were asked who they would support if the primary for governor were held today, their responses showed:

Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam: 27 percent

U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis: 23 percent

State House Speaker Richard Corcoran: 7 percent

Undecided: 43 percent

Closer to home, in North Florida, the same poll question for Democratic primary voters showed their support was for:

Graham: 28 percent

Gillum: 18 percent

Levine: 14 percent

King: 3 percent

Undecided: 37 percent

And the North Florida Republican primary voters' results showed they support lies with:

DeSantis: 28 percent

Putnam: 17 percent

Corcoran: 8 percent

Undecided: 47 percent

In a poll for who was the most "recognize favorable," Graham led the way with Democrats at 28 percent, while Putnam led the way with Republicans at 32 percent.

The voters who were interviewed were randomly selected from a phone-matched Florida voter registration list that included land-line and cellphone numbers, Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy officials said, adding that the quotas were assigned to reflect voter turnout by county.

