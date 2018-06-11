Indicted Jacksonville council members' work gets divided

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Working to ensure their districts aren't overlooked, City Council held a special meeting Monday to divide the work normally handled by two council members, who were indicted and suspended.

Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown, who are not related, have each introduced legislation that would affect people living in their districts. City Council is making sure their legislation is given full consideration.

On Monday, city leaders held a special meeting to divide up the work that is typically done by the suspended council members. It's unclear which duties were discussed.

A federal grand jury indicted Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown a week ago on fraud and money laundering charges in connection to a failed family barbecue sauce business. Florida Governor Rick Scott suspended them soon after the indictments were made public.

