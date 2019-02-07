Jacksonville mayoral candidates talk about budget for police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Young Democrats put on the "Kicking it with the Candidates" forum on Wednesday evening.

Candidates came for most of the major offices up for election in March and May.

An interesting aspect of the event at a restaurant on Atlantic Boulevard is that Democrats hosted it, but many Republicans participated.

For instance, Republican mayoral candidates Anna Lopez Brosche and Jimmy Hill, as well as NPA candidate for mayor Omega Allen, were there, but not Mayor Lenny Curry, also a Republican, who is running for re-election.

The candidates for mayor who attended each answered a question about the budget for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and how effective that spending is.

“I don’t believe more officers would be what we need. I think a better quality of policing rather than a greater quantity," Allen said.

“Our men and women need to be safe. Our people need to be safe. And we must, must, must up our game in prevention and intervention to make sure we prevent crime before it happens," Brosche said.

“You cannot police your way out of our crime situation. I’m sorry, ladies and gentlemen, you cannot put enough officers on the streets to change the hearts and minds of these kids who are shooting each other in the streets. And the unsolved crimes are mostly gang crime," Hill said.

Brian Griffin, who also qualified as a write-in candidate for mayor, was also at the forum, in addition to candidates for sheriff, tax collector and property appraiser.

Democrats do not have a candidate in the race for Jacksonville's mayor.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.