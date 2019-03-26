Jacksonville ponders scaling back early voting for May election

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With low voter turnout in last week's election and projected even less interest expected in Jacksonville's May general election -- which most people consider a runoff -- Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan is considering saving some taxpayer money by offering fewer early-voting sites and fewer days to cast ballots before election day.

Last Tuesday, 24 percent of Jacksonville's registered voters gave Lenny Curry 57 percent of the vote against three opponents to win another term as mayor. Sheriff Mike Williams, Property Appraiser Jerry Holland and Tax Collector Jim Overton also easily won re-election.

While two at-large City Council races and three district City Council races will advance to a second round of voting in May, election observers are expecting turnout to be around 10 percent. And that may be generous, as the last time there was no mayor's race in Jacksonville runoff -- 2007 when John Peyton won a second term with 75 percent of the vote -- turnout was 8.8 percent.

It cost the city about $1.2 million to hold the March election, with 20 early voting sites open for 14 days and 199 precincts open on election day. The May election would cost the same even though fewer than half as many people are expected to vote.

Florida law only requires early voting be available for eight days.

This leads Hogan to contemplate reducing early voting to 10 days and not opening the early voting site at the University of North Florida, which had averaged fewer than 36 voters each day of the March election cycle.

"It’s going to save over $100,000 in this one election alone. But that is the concern that we have: Does it do anything to negatively impact turn out or the voters enthusiasm?" Hogan said. "I don’t know those things. That is why we are struggling with the decision."

Would losing an early voting site on campus make a difference to UNF students willingness to vote?

"I think it’s pretty beneficial to have early voting sites because that day, when the election comes, you don’t know if you’re going to be busy or not," Rohit Nautiyal said. "I think it’s important to have the early sites, in my opinion."

Other students completely understand why their early voting site might close.

"I can see why they’re taking away if it’s not being used," student Jared Phillips said.

Hogan said he hopes to have a decision soon.

Turnout in Jacksonville's last three May general elections

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.