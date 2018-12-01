Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams kicks off re-election campaign

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The topic of conversation at Sheriff Mike Williams' re-election kick-off Saturday was crime in Jacksonville.

Williams said Jacksonville is headed in the right direction. His initiatives have included implementing a program in which police officers wear body cameras, and putting an emphasis on fighting juvenile crime.

The sheriff said the department and city has been understaffed for more than 20 years, but he said Mayor Lenny Curry has been instrumental in helping to keep Jacksonville on the right track.

"We’re headed in the right direction. We are always going to have the bad day. The bad weekend. We have to stay focused on the work. I think that’s the important thing. Staying consistent in the work and consistent in that, is what will get us over these challenges overall, Williams said.

His supporters agree.

"What the sheriff has done is he empowered us, for the community stakeholders to go in and work with these families in the most challenging part of their lives and try to make a big difference." Pastor Albert Simpson Jr. said.

