More political ads coming: Jacksonville's mayoral race is next

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Prepare for another round of heated election debates and commercials.

The race for Jacksonville's mayor and other city offices officially kicks-off in less than a month. There are eight people who plan to run for mayor, and the most prominent is Mayor Lenny Curry, who has made it clear he is seeking reelection.

Curry and his political committee have already raised over $3.4 million dollars. His campaign recently started running an ad, which features Curry and his family.

"We have done a lot over the last three years, and there's a lot more work to be done," Curry said. "We are all in this together."

Also on the list of mayoral hopefuls is Connell Crooms, a member of the Jax 5. The group was arrested in April during a protest at Hemming Park.

Another man planning to run is Jimmy Hill, a former Atlantic Beach commissioner. He got into a highly publicized fight with the city over the cancellation of the boat show at Metropolitan Park.

A name that's not on the list is City Councilman Garrett Dennis. He's been at odds with Curry for several years and has hinted he will run.

Dennis told News4Jax on Wednesday that he will make the decision over the weekend after talking with his family.

"People just want change," Dennis said. "They are tired of the cloud hanging over the city. The bullying. The intimidation. The backdoor deals."

Some speculate former Mayor Alvin Brown might make another run after being beat by Curry in 2015. There is also question over whether Anna Lopez Brosche, who has been a nemesis of Curry for years, will run.

News4Jax reached out to Curry's office and Brosche's office for comment. They did not immediately respond.

