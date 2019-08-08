New ‘campus carry' proposal filed for 2020 session

A long-debated proposal that would allow people with concealed-weapons licenses to carry handguns on Florida college and university campuses was filed Thursday for consideration during the 2020 legislative session.

Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills, filed the “campus carry” proposal (HB 6001) after years of unsuccessful attempts by gun-rights supporters to pass such a measure.

The proposals in the past have been opposed by higher-education leaders such as Florida State University President John Thrasher, a former House speaker and state senator.

Sabatini proposed a similar measure for the 2019 session, but it was not heard in House committees and did not pick up a Senate version.

As of July 31, Florida had more than 2 million people with concealed-weapons licenses. The 2020 legislative session starts in January.

News Service of Florida