Plastic surgery center rules go to Florida governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida lawmakers have approved new rules for plastic surgery centers, which have been loosely regulated despite the deaths of patients.

The House on Wednesday gave final approval to a measure (SB 732) that would require plastic surgery centers to register with the state health department.

Physicians who work at centers and should be registered with the state -- but aren’t -- also would risk having their licenses suspended.

The Senate passed the bill last week, meaning it is now ready to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Sen. Anitere Flores , R-Miami, drafted the legislation after USA Today and the Naples Daily News reported that two Miami-area clinics overseen by physician Ismael Labrador had lost eight patients over the past six years.

The bill would require centers to register with the state by Jan. 1.

Moreover, the bill would require each facility to designate a physician who is responsible for the office and ensure it is in compliance with all rules and regulations.

The bill also would require the Department of Health to inspect registered offices at least annually, including a review of patient records, to ensure compliance with the rules.

The department could suspend or revoke the registration of an office for failure of any of its physicians, owners, or operators to comply with the rules.

News Service of Florida